Marine Steering System Market is Expected to Clock a Notable 5.0% CAGR During the 2022-2028

This report studies the Marine Steering System market. A boat’s steering system determines the boat’s course when the steering wheel is turned and, like most other systems on a boat, needs regular inspection, maintenance and cleaning during the boating season.

A boat’s steering wheel is part of the helm that connects to a mechanical, electric, or hydraulic system to assist in turning the boat. Boats with outboard motors steer with a wheel which rotates the entire drive unit; inboards sometimes use a pod with an attached propeller; personal watercraft use jet drives with an impeller to force water into a nozzle that the operator can turn to the desired course. Some modern ships replace the wheel with a toggle that remotely controls an electric or hydraulic rudder drive, with an indicator that shows the rudder angle in real time to the helmsman.

Global Marine Steering System key players include SeaStar Solutions, Uflex, Mercury Marine, ZF, etc. Global top four manufacturers hold a share about 65%.

North America is the largest market, with a share over 50%, followed by Asia Pacific and Europe, both have a share about 40 percent.

In terms of product, Hydraulic Steering is the largest segment, with a share about 50%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Outboard Steering, followed by Inboard Steering.

The global Marine Steering System market was valued at US$ 408 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 584.3 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2021-2027.

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Electronic Power Steering

Hydraulic Steering

Mechanical Steering

Segment by Application

Outboard Steering

Inboard Steering

By Company

SeaStar Solutions

Uflex

Mercury Marine

ZF

Vetus

Sperry Marine

Twin Disc

Lewmar

HyDrive Engineering

Lecomble＆Schmitt

Pretech

Mavi Mare

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Consumption by Region

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)

