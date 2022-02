Market Analysis and Insights: Global BPA-free Epoxy Resin Market 2022

Epoxy resins are end products of a class of reactive polymers and prepolymers, which contains epoxide groups. Most of the epoxy resins are based on BPA (Bisphenol A), which cause several harmful effects to humans. Severe health disorders such as infecting female sex hormone, estrogen can be caused by BPA exposure. Hence, to avoid these kinds of health disorders BPA-free epoxy resins are used nowadays. BPA can be leached out of epoxy resins by extraction methods using either acidic materials or strong detergents. BPA-free epoxy resins possess different significant properties such as strong adhesion, chemical resistance, strength and toughness, proper and tensile strength which makes them suitable to be used in the manufacturing process of different end products. Flexibility in alteration of properties as per product requirement makes it suitable to be used in a wide variety of end products. Some industries where BPA-free epoxy resins find major applications are paints and coatings, varnishes, adhesives, electronics and electrical appliances, polymer industries, food and beverages, and automotive.

Segment by Type

Acrylic-based Coatings

Vinyl-based Coatings

Others

Segment by Application

Food and Beverages

Building and Construction

Paint and Coatings

Chemicals and Fertilizers

Automotive

Others

By Company

PPG Industries

AkzoNobel

Koninklijke DSM

DuPont

Wacker Chemie

Altana AG

Allnex Group

Basf

Kansai Paint

Bostik

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Consumption by Region

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)

