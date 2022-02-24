Market Dynamics to Support Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Industry to Reach USD 19230 Mn by 2028

This report studies the unsaturated polyester resins market, from angles of players, regions, product types and end industries, to analyze the status and the future.

Unsaturated polyester resin is produced first by esterificating diacid and diol to polymer form, then using styrene monomer to dissolve polymer into syrup form resin creating unsaturated polyester resin, this is what we called UPR.The advantages of UPR are easy blinding with filler and create excellent properties under room temperature with normal pressure. After applying pressure with heat, UPR can be formed into high hardness products with excellent mechanical properties. UPR has distinct properties in weather resistance, chemical resistance, water resistance and cold resistance. UPR is widely used in soft mold casting, button, boards, artificial marble, furniture, corrugated roofing, storage tanks, pipe line, yachts, fishing rods and many other construction FRP materials.

Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) key players include Ashland, DSM, BASF SF, Reichhold, etc. Global top four manufacturers hold a share about 25%.

China is the largest market, with a share about 30%, followed by Europe and USA, both have a share over 40 percent.

In terms of product, Unsaturated Polyester Resin For Non-FRP is the largest segment, with a share about 55%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Fiber reinforce plastic (FRP), followed by Artificial marble, Artware, Button, Coating, etc.

The global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) market was valued at US$ 10860 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 19230 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2021-2027.

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

