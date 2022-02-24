Office Storage & Organization Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 7.3% | Latest Research by The Market Reports

This report studies the Office Storage Cabinet market. These storage cabinets can help to sort and organize it all: from important documents to a pen. It helps to save plenty of room. In the report we analyzed normal office storage cabinet and mobile shelving for office.

Global Office Storage & Organization key players include HNI Corporation, Herman Miller, Steelcase Inc., Kokuyo, etc. Global top four manufacturers hold a share about 4%.

Europe is the largest market, with a share over 25%, followed by North America and China, both have a share about 45 percent.

In terms of product, Normal Office Storage Cabinet is the largest segment, with a share about 99%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Indirect Sales, followed by Direct Sales.

The global Office Storage & Organization market was valued at US$ 3181 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 5237.8 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during 2021-2027.

This report focuses on Office Storage & Organization volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Office Storage & Organization market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Normal Office Storage Cabinet

Mobile Shelving for Office

Segment by Application

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

By Company

HNI Corporation

Herman Miller

Steelcase Inc.

Kokuyo

Godrej

Spacesaver Corporation

Montel Inc.

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Consumption by Region

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)

