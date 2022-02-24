Piezoelectric Accelerometers Market to Garner USD 701.1 Million by 2028 at 3.3% CAGR – Premium Report by The Market Reports

Piezoelectric Accelerometers is a type of accelerometer that employs the piezoelectric effect of certain materials to measure dynamic changes in mechanical variables (e.g., acceleration, vibration, and mechanical shock).

Global Piezoelectric Accelerometers key players include PCB Piezotronics (MTS), Bruel and Kjaer (Spectris), KISTLER, etc. Global top three manufacturers hold a share about 30%.

Asia-Pacific is the largest market, with a share over 35%, followed by North America and Europe, both have a share over 55 percent.

In terms of product, PE type is the largest segment, with a share over 65%. And in terms of application, the largest application is General Industrial, followed by Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals, Semiconductor & Electronics, Energy& Power, etc.

The global Piezoelectric Accelerometers market was valued at US$ 557 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 701.1 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2021-2027.

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

PE Type

IEPE Type

Segment by Application

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals

Semiconductor & Electronics

Energy& Power

General Industrial

Other

By Company

PCB Piezotronics (MTS)

Meggitt Sensing Systems

Bruel and Kjaer (Spectris)

Honeywell

KISTLER

Measurement Specialties (TE)

Dytran Instruments

RION

Kyowa Electronic Instruments

Metrix Instrument (Roper)

DJB Instruments

CEC Vibration Products

ASC sensors

Jewell Instruments

CESVA

IMV Corporation

Hansford Sensors

Vibrasens

Sinocera Piezotronics

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Consumption by Region

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)

