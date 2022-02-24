Prostacyclin Market Worth US$ 3572.2 Million by 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by The Market Reports

Prostaglandins are autocank derived from arachidonic acid. They both sustain homeostatic functions and mediate pathogenic mechanisms, including the inflammatory response. Prostaglandins control several processes in the body, especially as it relates to the healing process. When tissue is damaged or infected, this group of hormones will create the reactions that cause pain, fever and inflammation, which sparks the healing process. Prostaglandins also stimulate the formation of a blood clot and the contraction of the blood vessel wall when body is bleeding. Once blood clots are no longer needed and the injury begins to heal, another prostaglandin will stimulate the changes that allow the clots to dissipate and the blood vessel wall to relax.

United Therapeutics monopolizes the global Prostacyclin market, holding a share about 70%.

North America is the largest market, with a share about 80%, followed by Europe and Japan, have a share about 15 percent.

In terms of product, Beraprost Sodium is the largest segment, with a share over 50%. And in terms of application, the largest application is For Oral, followed by For Injection, For Inhalation.

The global Prostacyclin market was valued at US$ 2229 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 3572.2 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during 2021-2027.

This report focuses on Prostacyclin volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Prostacyclin market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Epoprostenol Sodium

Treprostinil

Iloprost

Beraprost Sodium

Segment by Application

For Injection

For Oral

For Inhalation

By Company

United Therapeutics

Actelion (J & J)

GSK

Teva

Toray

Tide Pharma

Bayer AG

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Consumption by Region

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)

