Quartz Stone Market to Garner USD 22490 Million by 2028 at 11.6% CAGR – Premium Report by The Market Reports

Quartz stone is made from either a natural slab that has been polished or engineered quartz composite. Quartz is one of the hardest natural materials on earth and has an appearance similar to granite. It is comprised of silicon dioxide. Pure, natural quartz slabs are very expensive and are therefore quite uncommon as countertops. The engineered type is made of 93 to 97 percent ground quartz combined with resins, binders and pigments. This combination is poured into molds and allowed to harden, then finished into the shape and style desired. This type of counter is much more affordable and common than the natural slab. The Quartz stone is used for kitchen and bathroom counters, no matter in personal home or commercial establishments or other industries.

Global Quartz Stone key players include COSENTINO, Caesarstone, Hanwha L&C, Compac, Dupont, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 30%.

North America is the largest market, with a share over 35%, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific, both have a share about 50 percent.

In terms of product, Quartz Surface is the largest segment, with a share about 65%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Residential Quartz, followed by Commercial Quartz.

The global Quartz Stone market was valued at US$ 10430 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 22490 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.6% during 2021-2027.

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Quartz Surface

Quartz Tile

Others

Segment by Application

Residential

Commercial

By Company

COSENTINO

Caesarstone

Hanwha L&C

Compac

Vicostone

Wilsonart

DuPont

LG Hausys

Cambria

Santa Margherita

Quartz Master

SEIEFFE

Quarella

Samsung Radianz

Technistone

Zhongxun

Sinostone

Bitto(Dongguan)

OVERLAND

UVIISTONE

Polystone

Ordan

Meyate

Gelandi

Blue Sea Quartz

Baoliya

Qianyun

Falat Sang Asia Co.

Belenco Quartz Surfaces

Prestige Group

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Consumption by Region

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)

