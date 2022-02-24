Recombinant Trypsin Solution Market to Garner USD 36 Million by 2028 at 7.6% CAGR, COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by The Market Reports

Recombinant Trypsin is a genetically engineered protein expressed in E-Coli. As such it is totally animal free, free from contaminating enzymes like chymotrysin as well as protease inhibitors. It is highly stable with a high purity. It is widely used in insulin manufacturing, Vaccines Manufacturing and cell culture applications.

Global Recombinant Trypsin Solution key players include Novozymes, BBI Group, etc. Global top two manufacturers hold a share about 57%.

North America is the largest market, with a share about 45%, followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe, both have a share about 45 percent.

In terms of product, Liquid is the largest segment, with a share about 65%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Cell Culture, followed by Insulin Manufacturing, Vaccines Manufacturing, etc.

The global Recombinant Trypsin Solution market was valued at US$ 22 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 36 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% during 2021-2027.

This report focuses on Recombinant Trypsin Solution volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Recombinant Trypsin Solution market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Solid

Liquid

Segment by Application

Insulin Manufacturing

Vaccines Manufacturing

Cell Culture

Other

By Company

Novozymes

BBI Group

Roche

Thermo Fisher

Merck

Applied Biotechnology Institute

Biological Industries

Yaxin Bio

Yocon Hengye Bio

BasalMedia

Biosera

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Consumption by Region

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)

