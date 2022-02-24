Research to Claim 1.4% CAGR for Plastic Cutlery Market | The Market Reports

Plastic cutlery is a kind of cutlery that made of plastic materials. It’s cost-efficient and sanitary. Plastic cutlery is made for disposable use, and is frequently used outdoors for camping, excursions, and barbecues for instance. Plastic cutlery is also commonly used at fast-food or take-away outlets and provided with airline meals in economy class. Plastic is also used for children’s cutlery.

Global Plastic Cutlery key players include Huhtamaki, Dart, Fuling, etc. Global top three manufacturers hold a share over 10%.

Europe is the largest market, with a share over 35%, followed by North America and Asia-Pacific, both have a share over 60 percent.

In terms of product, Plastic Spoon is the largest segment, with a share over 40%. And in terms of distribution channels, the largest distribution channels is Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, followed by Direct Sales, Convenience Stores, Online Sales.

The global Plastic Cutlery market was valued at US$ 2462 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 2740.3 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.4% during 2021-2027.

This report focuses on Plastic Cutlery volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Plastic Cutlery market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

