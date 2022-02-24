Research to Claim 8.4% CAGR for Sparkling Juices Market | The Market Reports

Sparkling Juices are fruit or vegetable juices with significant levels of carbon dioxide in it, making it fizzy. It is a kind of hottest non-alcoholic sparkling drinks that increasing popularity among young people.

Global Sparkling Juices key players include Knudsen & Sons, S. Martinelli & Company, Welch’s, etc. Global top three manufacturers hold a share over 20%.

USA is the largest market, with a share about 45%, followed by Europe and China, both have a share about 40 percent.

In terms of product, Sparkling Juice Drinks is the largest segment, with a share about 95%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Advance Material Development, followed by Industrial Manufacturing, Electronics, etc.

The global Sparkling Juices market was valued at US$ 69 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 121.7 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% during 2021-2027.

This report focuses on Sparkling Juices volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Sparkling Juices market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Sparkling Juice Drinks

100% Sparkling Juice

Segment by Application

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others

By Company

Knudsen & Sons

Martinelli & Company

Mayador

Welch’s

Kristian Regale

Envasados Eva S.A.

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Consumption by Region

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)

