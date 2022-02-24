Research to Claim USD 239.9 Mn for Biofeedback Instrument Market by 2028

This report studies the Biofeedback Instrument market, Biofeedback is a process that enables an individual to learn how to change physiological activity for the purposes of improving health and performance. Precise instruments measure physiological activity such as Brainwave, heart function, breathing, Muscle Tone activity, and skin temperature. These instruments can feedback information to the user rapidly and accurately. The presentation of this information—often in conjunction with changes in thinking, emotions, and behavior—supports desired physiological changes. Over time, these changes can endure without continued use of an instrument.

Global Biofeedback Instrument key players include Thought Technology Ltd, Laborie, Qxsubspace, Vishee, etc. Global top four manufacturers hold a share about 50%.

North America is the largest market, with a share over 35%, followed by Asia Pacific and Europe, both have a share about 55 percent.

In terms of product, Muscle Tone is the largest segment, with a share about 30%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Clinic, followed by Home Use, Hospital.

The global Biofeedback Instrument market was valued at US$ 165 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 239.9 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2021-2027.

This report focuses on Biofeedback Instrument volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Biofeedback Instrument market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Brainwaves

Heart Rate

Muscle Tone

Sweat Glands

Other

Segment by Application

Home Use

Hospital

Clinic

By Company

Thought Technology

Laborie

Qxsubspace

Vishee

Quantum World Vision

BrainMaster Technologies

Mind Media

NeuroCare

Allengers Medical Systems

ELMIKO

NCC Medical

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Consumption by Region

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)

