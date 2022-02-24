Research to Claim USD 3840.1 Mn for Safety Needles Market by 2028

Safety Needles have a safety mechanism built into the needles to protect healthcare workers and others from accidental needlestick injuries. In an active system, clinicians activate the safety mechanism after the injection. In a passive system, the syringe automatically shields the needle after the injection.

Global Safety Needles key players include BD, Cardinal Health, Terumo, B. Braun, etc. Global top four manufacturers hold a share about 70%.

North America is the largest market, with a share about 50%, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific, both have a share about 40 percent.

In terms of product, Active Safety Needles is the largest segment, with a share about 85%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Hospitals, followed by Clinics, etc.

The global Safety Needles market was valued at US$ 3078 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 3840.1 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.0% during 2021-2027.

This report focuses on Safety Needles volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Safety Needles market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Active Safety Needles

Passive Safety Needles

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

By Company

BD

Cardinal Health

Terumo

Braun

Smiths Medical

Novo Nordisk

Nipro

Yangzhou Medline

DeRoyal

Retractable Technologies

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Consumption by Region

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)

