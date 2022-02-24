Rubber Gloves Market Worth US$ 18700 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 8.3% Globally, COVID-19 Impact and Analysis by The Market Reports

Rubber gloves, as the name implies, are gloves made of various types of rubbers, either in a combination with other materials, such as textiles, plastics, or only rubber. They cover a wide range of applications, ranging from medical gloves to utility gloves for almost any kind of work.

The major players in global Rubber Gloves market include Top Glove, Hartalega, Sri Trang Gloves, etc. The top 3 players occupy about 30% shares of the global market. Asia is the main market. Natural Rubber Gloves is the main type, with a share about 55%. Healthcare is the main application, which holds a share about 50%.

The global Rubber Gloves market was valued at US$ 10770 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 18700 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% during 2021-2027.

This report focuses on Rubber Gloves volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Rubber Gloves market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Natural Rubber Gloves

Nitrile Gloves

Others

Segment by Application

Healthcare

Industrial

Household

Others

By Company

Top Glove

Kossan

Supermax

Hartalega

Semperit

YTY Group

Tan Sin Lian

Riverstone

Careplus Group

Ansell

DPL

Kanam Latex

Comfort Rubber Gloves Industries

Yuyuan

Dayu

Xingyu

AnYu Latex Products

Suzhou Colour-way

Hongyu

Tianjiao Nanyang

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Consumption by Region

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)

