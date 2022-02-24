Sanitary Napkin for Feminine Care Market is Anticipated to Record a Valuation of US$ 34590 Million by 2028, Recent Study by The Market Reports

A sanitary napkin, sanitary towel, sanitary pad, menstrual pad, or pad is an absorbent item worn by women while menstruating, recovering from vaginal surgery, for lochia (post-birth bleeding), after an abortion, or in any other situation where it is necessary to absorb a flow of blood from the vagina.

This report studies the Sanitary Napkin for Feminine Care market, only covers the Disposable Sanitary Napkin, and not covers the Cloth Sanitary Napkin.

Global Sanitary Napkin for Feminine Care key players include Procter & Gamble, Kimberly-Clark, Unicharm, Hengan, etc. Global top four manufacturers hold a share about 35%.

Asia-Pacific is the largest market, with a share over 60%, followed by Europe and North America, both have a share about 30 percent.

In terms of product, Daily Use is the largest segment, with a share about 70%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Supermarket, followed by Convenience Store, Online Sales, etc.

The global Sanitary Napkin for Feminine Care market was valued at US$ 26220 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 34590 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2021-2027.

This report focuses on Sanitary Napkin for Feminine Care volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Sanitary Napkin for Feminine Care market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Daily Use Feminine Care Napkin

Night Use Feminine Care Napkin

Segment by Application

Supermarket

Convenience Store

Online Sales

Others

By Company

Procter & Gamble

Kimberly-Clark

Unicharm

Johnson & Johnson

Hengan

Kingdom Healthcare

Essity

Kao Corporation

Jieling

Edgewell Personal Care Company

Elleair

KleanNara

Ontex International

Bjbest

Corman SpA

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Consumption by Region

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)

