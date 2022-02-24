Screw Press Market is expected to reach US$ 238.2 million revenues by 2028

A screw press is a type of machine press in which the ram is driven up and down by a screw. The screw shaft can be driven by a handle or a wheel. It works by using a coarse screw to convert the rotation of the handle or drive-wheel into a small downward movement of greater force. The overhead handle usually incorporates balls as flyweights. The weights helps to maintain the momentum and thrust of the tool to make it easier to operate.

Global Screw Press key players include FKC, ANDRITZ, Ishigaki Company, Haarslev, etc. Global top four manufacturers hold a share about 35%.

North America is the largest market, with a share about 25%, followed by Europe and China, both have a share over 40 percent.

In terms of product, Single Screw Press is the largest segment, with a share about 83%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Municipal Sludge Treatment, followed by Industrial Waste Treatment, Paper Mills, Water Treatment, etc.

The global Screw Press market was valued at US$ 189 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 238.2 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2021-2027.

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Single Screw Press

Twin Screw Press

Segment by Application

Industrial Waste Treatment

Paper Mills

Municipal Sludge Treatment

Water Treatment

Others

By Company

FKC

ANDRITZ

Ishigaki Company

Haarslev

Voith

Mitsubishi Kakoki Kaisha

Huber

KUHN GmbH

Yemmak

BDP Industries

SÜLZLE KLEIN GmbH

Bepex

Schwing Bioset

Shanghai Techase

Stord Works

Jiangsu Zhaosheng

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Consumption by Region

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)

