Seismic Isolation Systems Market is Projected to Clock a CAGR of 2.5% During 2022-2028

This report studies the Seismic Isolation Systems market, Seismic Isolation Systems is the system used to reduce the effects of earthquake ground shaking on structure, their components and protect them from damaging. The system decouples the building or structure from the horizontal components of the ground motion by interposing structural elements with low horizontal stiffness between the structure and the foundation. This gives the structure a fundamental frequency that is much lower than both its fixed-base frequency and the predominant frequencies of the ground motion.

Global Seismic Isolation Systems key players include Yunnan Quakesafe Seismic, OILES CORPORATION, Nippon Steel Engineering, SWCC SHOWA, etc. Global top four manufacturers hold a share over 50%.

Japan is the largest market, with a share about 35%, followed by Europe and China, both have a share over 45 percent.

In terms of product, LRB is the largest segment, with a share about 55%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Commercial Buildings, followed by Residential Buildings, etc.

The global Seismic Isolation Systems market was valued at US$ 352 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 416.3 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% during 2021-2027.

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

NRB

LRB

HDR

Others

Segment by Application

Commercial Buildings

Residential Buildings

Other

By Company

Yunnan Quakesafe Seismic

OILES CORPORATION

Nippon Steel Engineering

SWCC SHOWA

Maurer AG

Earthquake Protection Systems

Kurashiki Kako

Bridgestone

SUMITOMO METAL MINING SIPOREX

DIS

HengShui Zhengtai

Tokyo Fabric Industry Co., Ltd

OVM

Tensa

Fuyo

DS Brown

Times New Materials

Yokohama

Kawakin Core-Tech Co., LTD

Sole Teck

Sirve

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Consumption by Region

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)

