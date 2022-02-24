Semiconductor Chip Handler Market to Garner USD 1651.8 Million by 2028 at 10.9% CAGR, COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by The Market Reports

Chip Handler in Semiconductors are primarily used to for sorting, testing and transferring chips with the simple electrical interface diagram: ATE → ITA → DUT (package) ← Handler. And these machines are capable of processing thousands of chips in an hour. Normally, packaged parts use a handler to place the device on a customized interface board, then IC chip handler transfers finished chips to the inspection equipment for final visual and electrical performance test and then sort the chips into good, bad or other bins based on test results. Note: ATE: Automatic Test Equipment; ITA: Interface Test Adapter; DUT: Device Under Test.

The major players in global Semiconductor Chip Handler market include Advantest, Cohu, ASM Pacific Technology, etc. The top 3 players occupy about 45% shares of the global market. Asia-Pacific and North America are main markets, they occupy about 90% of the global market. Pick-and-Place Handlers is the main type, with a share about 45%. OSATs is the main application, which holds a share about 65%.

The global Semiconductor Chip Handler market was valued at US$ 775 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 1651.8 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.9% during 2021-2027.

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Pick-and-Place Handlers

Turret Handlers

Gravity Handlers

Others

Segment by Application

OSATs

IDMs

By Company

Advantest

Cohu

ASM Pacific Technology

ChangChuan Technology

MCT

Boston Semi Equipment

Seiko Epson Corporation

Hon Precision

Chroma

SRM Integration

TESEC Corporation

SYNAX

CST

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Consumption by Region

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)

