Syphilis Rapid Test Kit Market is Expected to Clock a Notable 2.4% CAGR During the 2022-2028

Syphilis is a highly contagious bacterial infection caused by the bacteria Treponema pallidum and spread through sexual contact, including oral, vaginal, and anal sex. Congenital syphilis is the name given to syphilis that is spread from a mother who has the disease to her baby during childbirth, which can cause severe abnormalities or death of the baby. Syphilis is curable in its earlier stages, but can cause very serious and possibly irreversible complications if the infection goes untreated.

Syphilis rapid test kit is used to screen for and/or diagnose infection with Treponema pallidum, the bacterium that causes syphilis.

Global Syphilis Rapid Test Kit key players include Abbott (Alere), Bio-Rad, WanTai BioPharm, Beckman Coulter, etc. Global top four manufacturers hold a share over 40%.

North America is the largest market, with a share about 40%, followed by Europe and China, both have a share about 50 percent.

In terms of product, Serum Test is the largest segment, with a share about 90%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Diagnostic Centers, followed by Hospitals, Home Use.

The global Syphilis Rapid Test Kit market was valued at US$ 575 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 681.4 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.4% during 2021-2027.

This report focuses on Syphilis Rapid Test Kit volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Syphilis Rapid Test Kit market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Segment by Type

Serum Test

Direct Bacteria Test

Segment by Application

Diagnostic Centers

Hospitals

Home Use

By Company

Abbott (Alere)

Bio-Rad

WanTai BioPharm

Beckman Coulter

BD

Kehua

Livzon

Intec

ThermoFisher

Biokit

Nectar Lifesciences

ELITech Group

Chembio Diagnostic Systems

Trinity Biotech

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Consumption by Region

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)

