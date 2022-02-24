Tuberculin Market is estimated to register 5.0% CAGR during 2022-2028

Tuberculin, also known as purified protein derivative is a combination of proteins that are used in the diagnosis of tuberculosis. This use is referred to as the tuberculin skin test and is recommended only for those at high risk. Injection is done into the skin. After 48 to 72 hours if there is more than a five to ten millimeter area of swelling the test is considered positive.

A tuberculin skin test (also called a Mantoux tuberculin test) is done to see if people have ever been exposed to tuberculosis (TB). The test is done by putting a small amount of TB protein (antigens) under the top layer of skin on the inner forearm.

Global Tuberculin key players include Sanofi Pasteur, Zoetis, Par Sterile, SSI, etc. Global top four manufacturers hold a share about 75%.

North America is the largest market, with a share over 50%, followed by Japan and Europe, both have a share over 35 percent.

In terms of product, PPD-S is the largest segment, with a share about 50%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Human Use, followed by Animal Use.

The global Tuberculin market was valued at US$ 264 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 369.9 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2021-2027.

This report focuses on Tuberculin volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Tuberculin market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

PPD-S

PPD RT23

Others

Segment by Application

Human Use

Animal Use

By Company

Sanofi Pasteur

Zoetis

Par Sterile

SSI

Japan BCG

Thermo Fisher

Sanroad Biological

CNBG

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Consumption by Region

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)

