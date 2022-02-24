Understanding 0.3% Growth Rate of Jigsaw Toys Market with a Latest Research Report by TMR

Jigsaw Toys is a tiling puzzle that requires the assembly of often oddly shaped interlocking and tessellating pieces. Each piece usually has a small part of a picture on it; when complete, produces a complete picture. In some cases, more advanced types have appeared on the market, such as spherical jigsaws and puzzles showing optical illusions.

Global Jigsaw Toys key players include Ravensburger, Disney, White Mountain Puzzles, etc. Global top three manufacturers hold a share about 20%.

North America is the largest market, with a share about 35%, followed by China and Europe, both have a share over 35 percent.

In terms of product, Paper Materials is the largest segment, with a share about 73%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Children, followed by Adults.

The global Jigsaw Toys market was valued at US$ 445 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 455.1 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 0.3% during 2021-2027.

This report focuses on Jigsaw Toys volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Jigsaw Toys market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Wood Materials

Plastic Materials

Paper Materials

Segment by Application

Children

Adults

By Company

Springbok Puzzles

Robotime

Disney

Schmidt Spiele

CubicFun

Educa Borras

Ravensburger

Artifact Puzzles

Tenyo

Toy Town

Cobble Hill

White Mountain Puzzles

Buffalo Games

Castorland

Hape

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Consumption by Region

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)

