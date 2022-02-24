USD 2974.2 Mn Estimated for Global Hemodialysis Concentrates Market by 2028 as per Latest Study
Hemodialysis concentrates including:
Acid concentrates
A-concentrate
Acidified concentrated mixture of salts that, when diluted with dialysis water and bicarbonate concentrate, yields dialysis fluid for use in dialysis
Note 1 to entry: The term “acid” refers to the small amount of acid (for example, acetic acid or citric acid) that is included in the concentrate.
Note 2 to entry: Acid concentrate may contain glucose.
Note 3 to entry: Acid concentrate may be in the form of a liquid, a dry powder, other highly concentrated media, or some combination of these forms.
Bicarbonate concentrates
B-concentrate
Concentrated preparation of sodium bicarbonate that, when diluted with dialysis water and acid concentrate, makes dialysis fluid used for dialysis
Note 1 to entry: Sodium bicarbonate is also known as sodium hydrogen carbonate.
Note 2 to entry: Some bicarbonate concentrates also contain sodium chloride.
Note 3 to entry: Bicarbonate concentrate may be in the form of a liquid or a dry powder.
Note 4 to entry: Dry sodium bicarbonate, without added sodium chloride, is also used in concentrate generators to produce a concentrated solution of sodium bicarbonate used by the dialysis machine to make dialysis fluid.
Global Hemodialysis Concentrates key players include Fresenius Medical Care, Baxter, B. Braun, etc. Global top three manufacturers hold a share about 60%.
North America is the largest market, with a share about 40%, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific, both have a share about 50 percent.
In terms of product, Acid Concentrates is the largest segment, with a share about 65%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Dialysis Center, followed by Home.
The global Hemodialysis Concentrates market was valued at US$ 2376 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 2974.2 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% during 2021-2027.
This report focuses on Hemodialysis Concentrates volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hemodialysis Concentrates market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.
Request for a free sample or purchase this report at: https://www.themarketreports.com/report/global-hemodialysis-concentrates-market-outlook
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
- Acid Concentrates
- Bicarbonate Concentrates
Segment by Application
- Dialysis Center
- Home
By Company
- Fresenius Medical Care
- Baxter
- Braun
- Rockwell Medical
- Nipro
- MEDIVATORS
- Dialysis Medical Solutions
- Unipharm JSC
- Nikkiso
- Renacon Pharma
- Surni Group
- Weigao Group
- BIOLIGHT
- Ziweishan
- United Jieran
- Sichuang
- Sanxin
- Shenyouda
- Evertrust
- Taishikang
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
Consumption by Region
- North America (United States, Canada)
- Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)
- Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)
- Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)
Contact Details:
Mr. Shirish Gupta
Sales Manager
The Market Reports | Industry and Market Reports at its Best
Call: +1-631-407-1315 / +91-750-729-1479
Email: sales@themarketreports.com