USD 2974.2 Mn Estimated for Global Hemodialysis Concentrates Market by 2028 as per Latest Study

Hemodialysis concentrates including:

Acid concentrates

A-concentrate

Acidified concentrated mixture of salts that, when diluted with dialysis water and bicarbonate concentrate, yields dialysis fluid for use in dialysis

Note 1 to entry: The term “acid” refers to the small amount of acid (for example, acetic acid or citric acid) that is included in the concentrate.

Note 2 to entry: Acid concentrate may contain glucose.

Note 3 to entry: Acid concentrate may be in the form of a liquid, a dry powder, other highly concentrated media, or some combination of these forms.

Bicarbonate concentrates

B-concentrate

Concentrated preparation of sodium bicarbonate that, when diluted with dialysis water and acid concentrate, makes dialysis fluid used for dialysis

Note 1 to entry: Sodium bicarbonate is also known as sodium hydrogen carbonate.

Note 2 to entry: Some bicarbonate concentrates also contain sodium chloride.

Note 3 to entry: Bicarbonate concentrate may be in the form of a liquid or a dry powder.

Note 4 to entry: Dry sodium bicarbonate, without added sodium chloride, is also used in concentrate generators to produce a concentrated solution of sodium bicarbonate used by the dialysis machine to make dialysis fluid.

Global Hemodialysis Concentrates key players include Fresenius Medical Care, Baxter, B. Braun, etc. Global top three manufacturers hold a share about 60%.

North America is the largest market, with a share about 40%, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific, both have a share about 50 percent.

In terms of product, Acid Concentrates is the largest segment, with a share about 65%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Dialysis Center, followed by Home.

The global Hemodialysis Concentrates market was valued at US$ 2376 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 2974.2 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% during 2021-2027.

This report focuses on Hemodialysis Concentrates volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hemodialysis Concentrates market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Acid Concentrates

Bicarbonate Concentrates

Segment by Application

Dialysis Center

Home

By Company

Fresenius Medical Care

Baxter

Braun

Rockwell Medical

Nipro

MEDIVATORS

Dialysis Medical Solutions

Unipharm JSC

Nikkiso

Renacon Pharma

Surni Group

Weigao Group

BIOLIGHT

Ziweishan

United Jieran

Sichuang

Sanxin

Shenyouda

Evertrust

Taishikang

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Consumption by Region

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)

