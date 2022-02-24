USD 5053.3 Mn Estimated for Global Hot Runner Market by 2028 as per Latest Study

This report studies the Hot Runner market, Hot runner system is an assembly of heated components—hot halves, nozzles and gates and—that inject plastic into the cavities of an injection mold. The system usually includes a heated manifold and a number of heated nozzles. The manifold distributes the plastic entering the mold to the nozzles, which then meter it precisely to the injection points in the cavities.

Global Hot Runner key players include YUDO, Milacron, Barnes Group, Husky, etc. Global top four manufacturers hold a share about 50%.

China is the largest market, with a share about 25%, followed by Europe and North America, both have a share over 45 percent.

In terms of product, Valve Gate Hot Runner is the largest segment, with a share about 70%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Automotive Industry, followed by Electronic Industry, Medical Industry, Packaging Industry, etc.

The global Hot Runner market was valued at US$ 3405 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 5053.3 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2021-2027.

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Open Gate Hot Runner

Valve Gate Hot Runner

Segment by Application

Automotive Industry

Electronic Industry

Medical Industry

Packaging Industry

Others

By Company

YUDO

Milacron

Barnes Group

Husky

INCOE

Seiki Corporation

Gunther

EWIKON

CACO PACIFIC Corporation

HASCO Hasenclever GmbH

INglass

FISA

Hotsys

Mold Hotrunner Solutions

KLN

ANOLE

MOULD-TIP

MOZOI

JINGKONG Mechanical and Electric

Suzhou HTS Moulding

ANNTONG

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Consumption by Region

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)

