4.7% CAGR to take Global Metal Roofing Market to USD 22530 Mn by 2028

Metal roof is a roofing system made from metal pieces or tiles. Metal roof can be a sensible way to protect home, especially if people live in an area that experiences a lot of storms, rapid temperature changes, beaming sun that melts asphalt, large hail, or heavy snowfall. Metal roofs can be made from a variety of metals and alloys.

Global Metal Roofing key players include NCI Building Systems, Kingspan Group, BlueScope Steel Limited, CertainTeed Roofing, etc. Global top four manufacturers hold a share about 10%.

North America is the largest market, with a share over 40%, followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe, both have a share about 50 percent.

In terms of product, Steel Roofing is the largest segment, with a share about 70%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Non-Residential, followed by Residential.

The global Metal Roofing market was valued at US$ 16480 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 22530 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2021-2027.

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Steel Roofing

Aluminum Roofing

Copper Roofing

Others

Segment by Application

Residential

Non-Residential

By Company

NCI Building Systems

Kingspan Group

BlueScope Steel Limited

CertainTeed Roofing

Fletcher Building

Headwaters Inc

Nucor Building Systems

Tata Steel Europe

The OmniMax International, Inc

Metal Sales Manufacturing Corporation

McElroy Metal

Safal Group

Carlisle SynTec Systems

Isopan S.p.A.

Firestone Building Products

Drexel Metals Inc.

Bilka

Interlock Roofing

ATAS International

Pruszynski Ltd

Future Roof

Chief Industries

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Consumption by Region

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)

