5.0% CAGR to take Global Drum Liners Market to USD 208.8 Mn by 2028

Drum liners are typically constructed from polyethylene, and are designed to fit in either steel or plastic drums of various sizes. Available in multiple widths, liners help minimize drum cleaning and replacement (reducing waste) and prevent product contamination. They are used for storing and shipping a variety of materials, such as liquid and raw products, and can hold from a few gallons to over 50 gallons. Drum liners are available in various types, including round bottom, flat bottom, rigid and semi-rigid variations. These liners are often custom manufactured in various designs, with some featuring an anti-static composition.

North America is the largest region of Drum Liners, with a share about 30%, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific, etc. CDF Corporation, Fujimori Kogyo, NITTEL, International Plastics and Protective Lining Corp are the learders of the industry, and top 10 manufacturers hold about 50% market share.

The global Drum Liners market was valued at US$ 148.5 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 208.8 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2021-2027.

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Flexible Drum Liner

Rigid Drum Liner

Semi-rigid Drum Liner

Segment by Application

Industrial Chemicals

Petroleum & Lubricants

Food and Beverages

Cosmetics and Pharmaceuticals

Others

By Company

CDF Corporation

Fujimori Kogyo

NITTEL

International Plastics

Protective Lining Corp

Vestil Manufacturing

ILC Dover

The Cary Company

Welch Fluorocarbon

Dana Poly

SPP Poly Pack

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Consumption by Region

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)

