6.1% CAGR to take Global Organic Milk Market to USD 7206.4 Mn by 2028

Organic Milk is a type of drinking milk that made from organic raw milk with organic certification (Such as EU-Eco-regulation, USA NOP, etc.).

North America is the largest region of Organic Milk, with a market share nearly 40%, It was followed by Europe with 30%. Arla Food, Horizon Organic, Organic Valley, Aurora Organic Dairy and Shengmu Organic Milk are the top 5 manufacturers of industry, and they had nearly 40% combined market share.

The global Organic Milk market was valued at US$ 4755.4 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 7206.4 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2021-2027.

This report focuses on Organic Milk volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Organic Milk market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Request for a free sample or purchase this report at: https://www.themarketreports.com/report/global-organic-milk-market-outlook

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Organic Whole Milk

Organic 2% Milk

Organic 1% Milk

Organic Fat-free Milk

Others

Segment by Application

Children

Adult

The Aged

By Company

Arla Food

Horizon Organic

Organic Valley

Emmi

Yeo Valley

Aurora Organic Dairy

Andechser Dairy

Organic Dairy Farmers

Avalon Dairy

Bruton Dairy

Shengmu Organic Milk

Yili

Mengniu

Wholly Cow

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Consumption by Region

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)

Contact Details:

Mr. Shirish Gupta

Sales Manager

The Market Reports | Industry and Market Reports at its Best

Call: +1-631-407-1315 / +91-750-729-1479

Email: sales@themarketreports.com