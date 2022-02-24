6.1% CAGR to take Global Organic Milk Market to USD 7206.4 Mn by 2028
Organic Milk is a type of drinking milk that made from organic raw milk with organic certification (Such as EU-Eco-regulation, USA NOP, etc.).
North America is the largest region of Organic Milk, with a market share nearly 40%, It was followed by Europe with 30%. Arla Food, Horizon Organic, Organic Valley, Aurora Organic Dairy and Shengmu Organic Milk are the top 5 manufacturers of industry, and they had nearly 40% combined market share.
The global Organic Milk market was valued at US$ 4755.4 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 7206.4 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2021-2027.
This report focuses on Organic Milk volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Organic Milk market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
- Organic Whole Milk
- Organic 2% Milk
- Organic 1% Milk
- Organic Fat-free Milk
- Others
Segment by Application
- Children
- Adult
- The Aged
By Company
- Arla Food
- Horizon Organic
- Organic Valley
- Emmi
- Yeo Valley
- Aurora Organic Dairy
- Andechser Dairy
- Organic Dairy Farmers
- Avalon Dairy
- Bruton Dairy
- Shengmu Organic Milk
- Yili
- Mengniu
- Wholly Cow
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
Consumption by Region
- North America (United States, Canada)
- Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)
- Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)
- Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)
