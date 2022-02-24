Antivenom Market is estimated to register 2.5% CAGR during 2022-2028

Antivenom, also known as antivenin, venom antiserum and antivenom immunoglobulin, is a medication made from antibodies which is used to treat certain venomous bites and stings. They are only recommended if there is significant toxicity or a high risk of toxicity. The specific antivenom needed depends on the species involved. It is given by injection.

CSL is the world leading manufacturer in global Anti-Venom market with the market share of 27%, in terms of revenue, followed by Merck, BTG, Pfizer, Haffkine Bio-Pharmaceutical, Rare Disease Therapeutics, Flynn Pharma, Vins Bioproducts, Bharat Serums and Vaccines, Serum Biotech and MicroPharm. These 11 companies accounted for 68% of the revenue market share in 2019. Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa are the largest consumption regions, occupied about 77% of market share, in terms of volume. The application of Anti-Venom in hospital and clinics take the main global shares. The polyvalent Anti-Venom takes more global revenue shares compared to the Monovalent Anti-Venom, which accounts for 67% in 2019.

The global Antivenom market was valued at US$ 903.6 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 1057.6 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% during 2021-2027.

This report focuses on Antivenom volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Antivenom market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

