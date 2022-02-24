Artificially Intelligent Stethoscope Market is expected to reach US$ 254.4 million revenues by 2028

The stethoscope is certainly one the best medical devices always put into use on a daily basis by medical doctors throughout the world. Developed two hundred years back by French physician René Laennec, the very first stethoscope consisted of a basic wood pipe that allocated him to listen to heart voice without needing to immodestly place his ear on a woman’s chest.

Interestingly, the stethoscope along with the practice of auscultation has been developed minimal with the development of technological innovation in the vast field of medical. A couple of corporations, although, have been able to bring along the simple stethoscope into the 21st century, multiplying and also digitizing the internal reverberations of the body of a human to assist doctors to get subtle, practically inaudible sounds. These types of digital stethoscopes can likewise easily list sounds for remote diagnosis as well as teaching.

The major players in global Smart Stethoscopes market include 3M Littmann, CliniCloud, etc. The top 2 players occupy about 60% shares of the global market. North America is the main market, and occupies about 50% of the global market. Stethoscope with Wire is the main type, with a share about 60%. Hospitals is the main application, which holds a share about 55%.

The global Artificially Intelligent Stethoscope market was valued at US$ 152 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 254.4 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% during 2021-2027.

This report focuses on Artificially Intelligent Stethoscope volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Artificially Intelligent Stethoscope market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Wireless Stethoscope

Stethoscope with Wire

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

By Company

3M Littmann

Thinklabs

Hill-Rom

CliniCloud

American Diagnostics

Dongjin Medical

Cardionics

Eko Devices

EKuore

HD Medical

SMART SOUND

Childcare

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Consumption by Region

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)

