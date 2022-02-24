Can We Expect a Higher Growth Rate by Global Flame Retardant Galley Tape Market (2022-2028)
Flame Retardant Galley Tape is an aircraft corrosion inhibitor tape designed for water seal aerospace applications in main cabin wet areas (galleys, lavatories, & entryways, etc.).
This report focuses on Flame Retardant Galley Tape volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Flame Retardant Galley Tape market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
- Rubber
- Acrylic
- Epoxy
- Others
Segment by Application
- Commercial Aviation
- Civil Aviation
- Military Aviation
By Company
- 3M Company
- Nitto Denko Corporation
- Avery Dennison Corporation
- Tesa
- Scapa Group
- Intertape Polymer Group
- Saint-Gobain
- Berry Global
- Advance Tapes International
- Stokvis Tapes
- Shurtape Technologies
- DeWAL Industries
- MBK Tape Solutions
- Adhesives Research
- American Biltrite
- Can-Do National Tape
- Mask-Off Company
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
Consumption by Region
- North America (United States, Canada)
- Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)
- Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)
- Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)
