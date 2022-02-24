Current Trends to Lead Global Mattress Market to USD 52540 Mn by 2028

A mattress is a large pad for supporting the reclining body, used as or on a bed. Mattresses may consist of a quilted or similarly fastened case, usually of heavy cloth, that contains hair, straw, cotton, foam rubber, etc.; a framework of metal springs; or they may be inflatable.

Mattresses are usually placed on top of a bed base which may be solid, as in the case of a platform bed, or elastic, e.g. with an upholstered wood and wire box spring or a slatted foundation. Flexible bed bases can prolong the life of the mattress. Popular in Europe, a divan incorporates both mattress and foundation in a single upholstered, footed unit. Divans have at least one innerspring layer as well as cushioning materials. They may be supplied with a secondary mattress and/or a removable “topper.”

Global Mattress key players include Serta Simmons Bedding, Tempur Sealy International, etc. Global top two manufacturers hold a share about 20%.

North America is the largest market, with a share about 30%, followed by Europe and China, both have a share about 45 percent.

In terms of product, Innerspring mattress is the largest segment, with a share about 50%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Private Households, followed by Hotels, Hospitals, etc.

The global Mattress market was valued at US$ 34990 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 52540 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2021-2027.

This report focuses on Mattress volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Mattress market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Memory Foam Mattress

Bonnell Mattress/Spring Mattress

Latex Mattress

Mixed Mattress

Segment by Application

Private Households

Hotels

Hospitals

Others

By Company

Serta Simmons Bedding

Tempur Sealy International

Sleep Number

Hilding Anders

Corsicana

Ruf-Betten

Recticel

Derucci

Sleemon

MLILY

Therapedic

Ashley

Breckle

King Koil

Pikolin

Mengshen

Lianle

Airland

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Consumption by Region

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)

