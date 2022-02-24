Favoring Trends for Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market; Estimated to Reach USD 1749 Mn by 2028

Nitric oxide is a chemical compound in gas form that is sometimes used to treat infants with severe breathing problems associated with narrow blood vessels in the lungs. It works by relaxing smooth muscle to widen (dilate) blood vessels, especially in the lungs. Nitric oxide is usually used together with a breathing machine (ventilator).

Inhaled nitric oxide (iNO) is recognized as a potent and selective pulmonary vasodilator that does not decrease systemic vascular tone. The therapeutic application of iNO in human was first described in 1990s. INO therapy was effective to improve oxygenation in infants with persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn (PPHN). Owing to its selective pulmonary vasodilator effects, iNO therapy is an important treatment for term newborns with hypoxemic respiratory failure due to PPHN. The Food and Drug Administration of the United States of America first approved iNO in 1999 for use as a medical gas to treat hypoxic respiratory failure associated with clinical or echocardiographic evidence of pulmonary hypertension in term and late preterm neonates. Thereafter, iNO therapy is clinically applied to treat PPHN in term and late preterm neonates without consensus.

Mallinckrodt monopolizes the global Inhaled Nitric Oxide market, holding a share about 65%.

North America is the largest market, with a share about 77%, followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe, have a share about 20 percent.

In terms of product, 800 ppm is the largest segment, with a share over 50%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Near-term and Pre-term Infants PPHN, followed by Children and Adult ARDS, etc.

The global Inhaled Nitric Oxide market was valued at US$ 1001.6 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 1749 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% during 2021-2027.

This report focuses on Inhaled Nitric Oxide volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Inhaled Nitric Oxide market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Request for a free sample or purchase this report at: https://www.themarketreports.com/report/global-inhaled-nitric-oxide-market-outlook

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

800 ppm

100 ppm

Others

Segment by Application

Near-term and Pre-term Infants PPHN

Children and Adult ARDS

Other Diseases

By Company

Mallinckrodt

Praxair (Linde plc)

Air Liquide

BOC Healthcare (Linde Group)

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Consumption by Region

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)

Contact Details:

Mr. Shirish Gupta

Sales Manager

The Market Reports | Industry and Market Reports at its Best

Call: +1-631-407-1315 / +91-750-729-1479

Email: sales@themarketreports.com