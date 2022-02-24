Favoring Trends for Welding Helmets Market; Estimated to Reach USD 1061.7 Mn by 2028

Welding helmets are a type of headgear used while performing welding in order to protect you from harmful radiations emitted during the process; welding helmets also protect your face, neck against the flame and flashes generated during the welding.

Global Welding Helmets key players include Lincoln Electric, Illinois Tool Works, Kimberly-Clark, ESAB, etc. Global top four manufacturers hold a share about 40%.

Europe is the largest market, with a share about 30%, followed by North America and China, both have a share about 40 percent.

In terms of product, Auto Darkening Welding Helmets is the largest segment, with a share about 75%. And in terms of application, the largest application is General Industrial, followed by Shipbuilding, Energy, Automotive, Infrastructure Construction, etc.

The global Welding Helmets market was valued at US$ 774 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 1061.7 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2021-2027.

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Passive Welding Helmet

Auto Darkening Welding Helmets

Segment by Application

Shipbuilding

Energy

Automotive

General Industrial

Infrastructure Construction

By Company

Lincoln Electric

Illinois Tool Works

Kimberly-Clark

ESAB

Optrel AG

3M

Honeywell

ArcOne

KEMPER AMERICA

GYS

JSP

Enseet

Changzhou Shine Science & Technology

Welhel Photoelectric

Optech

Ningbo Geostar Electronics

Sellstrom

Hypertherm

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Consumption by Region

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)

