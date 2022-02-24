Find Out Factors Behind 3.9% Growth Rate of Global Coronary Stents Market
Coronary stent is a tube-shaped device placed in the coronary arteries that supply blood to the heart, to keep the arteries open in the treatment of coronary heart disease.
North America is the largest producer, with a market share nearly 70%. Abbott Vascular, Medtronic and Boston Scientific are the top 3 players of Coronary Stents market, and they had a nearly 70% combined market share.
The global Coronary Stents market was valued at US$ 6193.3 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 8088 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2021-2027.
This report focuses on Coronary Stents volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Coronary Stents market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
- Bare-metal Stent (BMS)
- Drug-eluting Stent (DES)
- Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold (BVS)
Segment by Application
- ASCs
- Hospitals
- Cardiology Center
By Company
- Medtronic
- Boston Scientific
- Biosensors
- Terumo
- MicroPort
- Lepu Medical
- Braun
- Atrium Medical
- SINOMED
- LBC
- Essen Technology
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
Consumption by Region
- North America (United States, Canada)
- Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)
- Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)
- Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)
