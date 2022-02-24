Find Out Factors Behind 8.3% Growth Rate of Global Low Melting Fiber Market

Low Melting Fiber refers to a bi-component fiber used as a thermal bonding fiber and its structure is typically a sheath/core type. It is composed of a sheath polymer and a core polymer. The melting point of the sheath polymer is lower than that of the core polymer.

Global Low Melting Fiber key players include Huvis, Toray Advanced Materials Korea, Far Eastern New Century, Nan Ya Plastics, etc. Global top four manufacturers hold a share about 70%.

China is the largest market, with a share over 45%, followed by Korea and North America, both have a share over 45 percent.

In terms of application, the largest application is Bedding Industry, followed by Automotive Industry, Construction, etc.

The global Low Melting Fiber market was valued at US$ 1902 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 3104.8 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% during 2021-2027.

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Melting Point ≤130 ℃

Melting Point >130 ℃

Segment by Application

Automotive Industry

Bedding Industry

Construction

Others

By Company

Huvis

Toray Advanced Materials Korea

Far Eastern New Century

Nan Ya Plastics

XiangLu Chemical Fibers

Yangzhou Tianfulong

Ningbo Dafa

Taekwang

IFG Exelto NV

Hickory Springs

Dividan

Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre

CNV Corporation

Shyam Fibers

ECER

Xiamen Xiangyuxinghong Technologies

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Consumption by Region

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)

