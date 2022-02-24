Global Cefuroxime Powder For Injection Market Forecast by Types and by Applications (2022-2028)

Cefuroxime Powder For Injection is used to treat certain infections caused by bacteria including pneumonia and other lower respiratory tract (lung) infections; meningitis (infection of the membranes that surround the brain and spinal cord); gonorrhea (a sexually transmitted disease); and skin, blood, bone, joint, and urinary tract infections. Cefuroxime injection may also be used before, during, and sometimes for a brief period after surgery in order to prevent the patient from getting an infection. Cefuroxime injection is in a class of medications called cephalosporin antibiotics. It works by killing bacteria.

This report focuses on Cefuroxime Powder For Injection volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cefuroxime Powder For Injection market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

250 mg

750 mg

1 g

5 g

Segment by Application

Adult Use

Pediatric Use

By Company

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

Flynn Pharma Ltd

Fresenius Kabi

Bowmed Ibisqus Limited

Devatis Limited

AdvaCare Pharma

Lekhim

AFT Pharmaceuticals

Biolab Co.,Ltd

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Consumption by Region

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)

