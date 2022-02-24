Global Gemcitabine Injection Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2028
Gemcitabine is used in combination with carboplatin to treat ovarian cancer (cancer that begins in the female reproductive organs where eggs are formed) that returned at least 6 months after finishing a previous treatment. It also used in combination with paclitaxel (Abraxane, Taxol) to treat breast cancer that has not improved or that has worsened after treatment with other medications. Gemcitabine is used in combination with cisplatin to treat a type of lung cancer (non-small cell lung cancer; NSCLC) that has spread to other parts of the body and cannot be treated with surgery. Gemcitabine is also used to treat pancreatic cancer that has spread to other parts of the body and has not improved or worsened after treatment with another medication. Gemcitabine is in a class of medications called antimetabolites. It works by slowing or stopping the growth of cancer cells in the body.
This report focuses on Gemcitabine Injection volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Gemcitabine Injection market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.
Request for a free sample or purchase this report at: https://www.themarketreports.com/report/global-gemcitabine-injection-market-outlook
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
- 200mg/5.26 mL
- 1g/26.3 mL
- 2g/52.6 mL
Segment by Application
- Hospital
- Clinic
By Company
- Fresenius Kabi
- Teva Pharmaceuticals
- Pfizer
- Mylan Inc
- Novartis AG
- Accord Healthcare
- Meitheal Pharmaceuticals
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
Consumption by Region
- North America (United States, Canada)
- Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)
- Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)
- Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)
Contact Details:
Mr. Shirish Gupta
Sales Manager
The Market Reports | Industry and Market Reports at its Best
Call: +1-631-407-1315 / +91-750-729-1479
Email: sales@themarketreports.com