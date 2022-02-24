Global Iron Casting [Ferrous Castings] Industry to Mark USD 6770.5 Mn by 2028

Casting is a process in which a liquid metal is somehow delivered into a mold that contains a hollow cavity of the intended shape. The metal and mold are then cooled, and the metal part (the casting) is extracted. Casting is most often used for making complex shapes that would be difficult or uneconomical to make by other methods.

Cast iron is a family of metals produced by smelting metal, and then pouring it into a mold. The primary difference in production between wrought iron and cast iron is that cast iron is not worked with hammers and tools. There are also differences in composition—cast iron contains 2–4% carbon and other alloys, and 1–3% of silicon, which improves the casting performance of the molten metal. Small amounts of manganese and some impurities like sulfur and phosphorous may also be present. Differences between wrought iron and cast iron can also be found in the details of chemical structure and physical properties.

Due to the presence of carbon in cast iron, it may sometimes be confused with steel. However, there are significant differences. Steel contains less than 2% carbon, which enables the final product to solidify in a single microcrystalline structure. The higher carbon content of cast iron means that it solidifies as a heterogeneous alloy, and therefore has more than one microcrystalline structure present in the material.

It is the combination of high carbon content, and the presence of silicon, that gives cast iron its excellent castability.

Global Iron Casting [Ferrous Castings] key players include Waupaca Foundry, Grede Foundry, etc. Global top two manufacturers hold a share about 20%.

North America is the largest market, with a share over 40%, followed by China and Europe, both have a share over 30 percent.

In terms of product, Gray Iron Castings is the largest segment, with a share over 60%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Automotive, followed by Machinery & Equipment, Pipe & Fitting, Valves, Pumps & Compressors, Rail, etc.

The global Iron Casting [Ferrous Castings] market was valued at US$ 7888 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 6770.5 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of -2.1% during 2021-2027.

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Request for a free sample or purchase this report at: https://www.themarketreports.com/report/global-iron-casting-ferrous-castings-market-outlook

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Gray Iron Castings

Ductile Iron Castings

Others

Segment by Application

Machinery & Equipment

Automotive

Pipe & Fitting

Valves, Pumps & Compressors

Rail

Others

By Company

Waupaca Foundry

AAM(Grede Holdings)

Neenah Foundry

Metal Technologies

Cifunsa

Wescast Industries

INTAT Precision

Chassix

Aarrowcast

Cadillac Casting

Rochester Metal Products

Goldens’Foundry

Weichai

Xinxing Ductile Iron Pipes

Georg Fischer

Faw Foundry

Huaxiang Group

Meide Casting

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Consumption by Region

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)

Contact Details:

Mr. Shirish Gupta

Sales Manager

The Market Reports | Industry and Market Reports at its Best

Call: +1-631-407-1315 / +91-750-729-1479

Email: sales@themarketreports.com