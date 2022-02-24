Global Metronidazole Injection Market Forecast by Types and by Applications (2022-2028)
Metronidazole Injection is a sterile, parenteral dosage form of metronidazole in water. Metronidazole is classified as a synthetic antibacterial and antiprotozoal agent and is administered by the intravenous route. To reduce the development of drug-resistant bacteria and maintain the effectiveness of Metronidazole Injection and other antibacterial drugs, Metronidazole Injection should be used only to treat or prevent infections that are proven or strongly suspected to be caused by bacteria. Metronidazole injection is used to treat certain skin, blood, bone, joint, gynecologic, and abdominal (stomach area) infections caused by bacteria. It is also used to treat endocarditis (infection of the heart lining and valves), meningitis (infection of the membranes that surround the brain and spinal cord), and certain respiratory infections, including pneumonia. Metronidazole injection is also to prevent infection when used before, during, and after colorectal surgery. Metronidazole injection is in a class of medications called antibacterials. It works by killing bacteria and protozoa that cause infection.
This report focuses on Metronidazole Injection volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Metronidazole Injection market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.
Request for a free sample or purchase this report at: https://www.themarketreports.com/report/global-metronidazole-injection-market-outlook
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
- 500mg/100mL
- 50mg/10mL
Segment by Application
- Adult Use
- Pediatric Use
- Geriatric Use
By Company
- Pfizer
- Braun Medical Inc
- Sanofi-Aventis Canada Inc
- Baxter
- JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals
- Qatar Pharma
- Unique Pharmaceuticals
- Sagent Pharmaceuticals
- AdvaCare Pharma
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
Consumption by Region
- North America (United States, Canada)
- Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)
- Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)
- Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)
Contact Details:
Mr. Shirish Gupta
Sales Manager
The Market Reports | Industry and Market Reports at its Best
Call: +1-631-407-1315 / +91-750-729-1479
Email: sales@themarketreports.com