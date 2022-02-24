Global Probiotic Dietary Supplement Market to Claim 7.7% Growth Rate by 2022-28

Probiotics are the friendliest types of bacteria and take up residence in our body from the day we are born. Probiotics are live micro-organisms which, when administrated in adequate amounts, confer a health benefit on the host. While the traditional delivery vehicle for probiotics was fresh dairy products, they are now found in many varieties of food, beverages, dietary supplements and healthcare products. In this report, the probiotic dietary supplement are counted, which include Nutrition Supplements, Food Supplements, Infant Formula, Other type probiotic dietary supplement.

Europe is the largest region of Probiotic Dietary Supplement, with a share about 35%, followed by North America and Asia-Pacific. BioGaia, Probi AB, i-Health, Winclove and Probiotics International Ltd (Protexin) are the top 5 players of global Probiotic Dietary Supplement market, and they had only 20% combined market share.

The global Probiotic Dietary Supplement market was valued at US$ 3441.2 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 5734.7 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% during 2021-2027.

This report focuses on Probiotic Dietary Supplement volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Probiotic Dietary Supplement market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Powder Stick Pack

Capsule

Tablet

Probiotic Drops

Segment by Application

Pharmacy

Supermarkets

Online Stores

Hospitals and Clinics

Direct Sales

By Company

BioGaia

Probi AB

i-Health

Winclove

Probiotics International Ltd (Protexin)

UAS Labs

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Consumption by Region

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)

