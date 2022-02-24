Global Screen Printed Glass Market Forecast by Types and by Applications (2022-2028)

Screen Printed Glass is a clear or tinted float glass, which has been printed with ceramic ink designs and subsequently toughened, a process which also fires ceramic paint into the glass surface.Screen Printed Glass is available in wide range of colours and designs that fully or partially cover the surface of the glass.It gives strength, safety, privacy, decoration and solar control in one product. Ceramic coverage on the screen printed glass helps to control heat and light transmission. The shading coefficient of clear and body tinted glass is reduced, thus allowing greater flexibility of choice and design.

Segment by Type

Single Screen Printed Glass

Double Screen Printed Glass

Segment by Application

Business

Residence

Others

By Company

Pilkington (NSG)

Saint-Gobain

Techni-Glass

Tuffx Processed Glass

Jns Glass & Coatings

Press Glass

M3 Glass Technologies

Vitrum

Rainbow Glass Studios

Abrisa Technologies

Glasscon

Contra Vision

Boye Glass

Luoyang Glass

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Consumption by Region

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)

