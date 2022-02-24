Global Spandrel Glass Market Dynamics to Support 4.0% Growth Rate for 2022-2028

This report studies the Spandrel Glass market, Spandrel glass is used to prevent materials or construction elements from being viewed from the exterior of a building. The primary function of spandrel glass is to cover non-visible areas including the areas between floors, hung ceiling areas, knee-wall areas below vision lights, and sometimes even columns or partitions.

Spandrel glass is designed to mask vision through the structural areas of a building such as between floors and columns. Spandrel glass is widely used in curtain wall projects, where it provides non-transparence with high safety and resistance to corrosion.

Spandrel glass must be heat treated to avoid thermal stress breakage. Solar Seal Spandrel Glass is lead-free and contains no organic solvents and can be handled at any stage without fear of personal or environmental harm.

Europe is the largest producer of Spandrel Glass, with a market share more than 25%, followed by North America and China. AGC, NSG Group, Guardian Glass, Saint-Gobain and Taiwan Glass are the top 5 manufacturers of Spandrel Glass market, and they had a more than 40% combined market share.

The global Spandrel Glass market was valued at US$ 2210.8 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 2909.7 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2021-2027.

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Request for a free sample or purchase this report at: https://www.themarketreports.com/report/global-spandrel-glass-market-outlook

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Ceramic Frit Spandrel Glass

Silicone Coated Spandrel Glass

Others

Segment by Application

Commercial Building

Residential Building

Public Building

By Company

Asahi Glass Co.

NSG Group

Guardian Glass,LLC

Saint-Gobain

Taiwan Glass

Viracon

Trulite Glass & Aluminum Solutions

Vitrum Glass Group

Toro Aluminum Group of Companies

E. Berkowitz

Padiham Glass Ltd

Northwestern Industries

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Consumption by Region

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)

Contact Details:

Mr. Shirish Gupta

Sales Manager

The Market Reports | Industry and Market Reports at its Best

Call: +1-631-407-1315 / +91-750-729-1479

Email: sales@themarketreports.com