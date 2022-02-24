Global Specialty Paper Market Report covering upcoming Expansion, Mergers and Acquisitions

Specialty Paper refers to the paper used in the special fields such as: packaging, printing, etc. These papers are often used in a very special function, process or decorative way. A release liner used in a medical bandage that can be removed and reapplied to the skin several times without causing discomfort is a great example.

In United States Specialty Paper key players include KapStone, Glatfelter, International Paper, etc. United States top three manufacturers hold a share about 30%.

The Midwest is the largest market, with a share about 25%, followed by The West and The South, both have a share about 40 percent.

In terms of product, Packaging Paper is the largest segment, with a share over 25%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Packaging & Labeling, followed by Building & Construction, Food Service, Business and Communication, Industrial, Printing and Publishing, etc.

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Packaging Paper

Printing Paper

Printing Label Paper

Decor Paper

Release Liner Paper

Others

Segment by Application

Packaging & Labeling

Building & Construction

Food Service

Business and Communication

Industrial

Printing and Publishing

Others

By Company

KapStone

Glatfelter

International Paper

Domtar

SMW

Georgia-Pacific

Ahlstrom-Munksjö

Kohler

UPM

Oji Group

Mondi

Stora Enso

Sappi

Fedrigoni

Nippon Paper

Onyx Specialty Papers

Wausau Coated Products, Inc.

Verso

Cascades

Delfort

Nine Dragons

Clearwater Paper

BPM

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Consumption by Region

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)

