Global Tile Backer Board Market Detailed Production and Capacity Analysis by Region (2022 Research)

Suitable for: Wood Or Concrete Floors, Wet rooms, Underfloor heating, Ceramic, Porcelain, Stone or Mosaic Tiles Tile backer boards are well suited to underfloor and under tile heating applications for Installation below underfloor heating systems on an existing un-insulated concrete or timber sub-floor will greatly reduce heat up time and running costs.

Tile Backer Boards are ideal for two main purposes:

As an excellent waterproofing surface to fix either wall or floor tiles.

As an excellent heat insulation for underfloor heating systems.

Tile backer boards are also suitable for waterproofing wet rooms and showrooms and will protect the floor from absorbing water. When installing onto concrete sub floor we recommend using flexible tile adhesive, when installing onto wooden floors we recommend using tile adhesive and/or screws and washers. All boards are 1200 x 600 x 6mm or 10mm.

Tile backer boards are waterproof and dimensionally stable substrate to tile to Ideal for wet rooms Easy to carry – and light weight unlike large sheets of plywood. Excellent sound insulation: impact sound is greatly reduced Cuts with a knife. No need for a jigsaw.

Will accept even the heaviest wall tiles, unlike plasterboard.

In United States Tile Backer Board key players include Johns Manville, USG Corporation, Georgia Pacific, James Hardie, etc. United States top four manufacturers hold a share about 60%.

The West is the largest market, with a share about 25%, followed by The Southwest and The Middle Atlantic, both have a share about 40 percent.

In terms of product, 1/4” Board is the largest segment, with a share about 30%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Commercial, followed by Multi-family Residential, Single-family Residential, etc.

The global Tile Backer Board market was valued at US$ million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of % during 2021-2027.

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Request for a free sample or purchase this report at: https://www.themarketreports.com/report/global-tile-backer-board-market-outlook

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

1/4” Board

3/8” Board

1/2” Board

Others

Segment by Application

Multi-family Residential

Single-family Residential

Commercial

Others

By Company

James Hardie

Wedi

Georgia Pacific

Johns Manville

USG Corporation

Cembrit

CertainTeed

National Gypsum

Schluter

Multi-Panels

Tortuga

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Consumption by Region

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)

Contact Details:

Mr. Shirish Gupta

Sales Manager

The Market Reports | Industry and Market Reports at its Best

Call: +1-631-407-1315 / +91-750-729-1479

Email: sales@themarketreports.com