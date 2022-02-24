Global Tobacco Pipe Market Dynamics to Support 0.1% Growth Rate for 2022-2028

Tobacco pipe is a device specifically made to smoke tobacco. It comprises a chamber (the bowl) for the tobacco from which a thin hollow stem (shank) emerges, ending in a mouthpiece (the bit). Pipes can range from very simple machine-made briar models to highly prized hand-made artisanal implements made by renowned pipe makers, which are often very expensive collector’s items. Pipe smoking is the oldest known traditional form of tobacco smoking.

Global Tobacco Pipe key players include Peterson Pipes, Savinelli Pipes, Scandinavian Tobacco, etc. Global top three manufacturers hold a share about 37%.

Europe is the largest market, with a share about 60%, followed by USA and Japan, both have a share over 30 percent.

In terms of product, Briar Type is the largest segment, with a share about 45%. And in terms of application, the largest application is ＞60 Years Old, followed by 18-60 Years Old.

The global Tobacco Pipe market was valued at US$ 76 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 73 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 0.1% during 2021-2027.

This report focuses on Tobacco Pipe volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Tobacco Pipe market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Briar Type

Meerschaum Type

Corn Cob Type

Others

Segment by Application

Above 60 Years Old

18-60 Years Old

By Company

Missouri Meerschaum Company

M. Frank

Brigham Pipes

Kirsten

Scandinavian Tobacco

Nording Pipes

Peterson Pipes

Savinelli Pipes

Molina Pipe

Rattrays-Pipes

Vauen

Chacom Pipes

Butz Choquin

Tsuge Pipe

Bainian Hailiu

Wenzhou Zhongbang

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Consumption by Region

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)

