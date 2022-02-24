Global VOG (Video-oculography) Apparatus Market Report Covering Production and Supply Forecast (2022-2028)

Video-oculography (VOG) is a non-invasive, video-based method of measuring horizontal, vertical and torsional position components of the movements of both eyes (eye tracking) using a head-mounted mask that is equipped with small cameras. VOG is usually employed for medical purposes.

This report studies the VOG (Video-oculography) Apparatus market, and the equipment used for research are not included in our report.

In Europe VOG (Video-oculography) Apparatus key players include Micromedical Technologies, Natus Medical, Intercoustics, etc. European top three manufacturers hold a share about 35%.

Germany is the largest market, with a share about 22%, followed by UK and France, both have a share over 25 percent.

In terms of product, 2D VOG is the largest segment, with a share about 60%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Hospitals, followed by Clinics.

This report focuses on VOG (Video-oculography) Apparatus volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall VOG (Video-oculography) Apparatus market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

2D VOG

3D VOG

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Clinics

By Company

Micromedical Technologies

Natus Medical

Intercoustics

Neuro Kinetics

Balanceback

BCN Innova

Cambridge Research Systems

Medi-care Solutions

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Consumption by Region

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)

