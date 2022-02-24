Inosine Pranobex Market to make a new high by reaching USD 229 Mn by 2028

Inosine pranobex (BAN; also known as inosine acedoben dimepranol (INN) or methisoprinol) an antiviral drug that is a combination of inosine and dimepranol acedoben (a salt of acetamidobenzoic acid and dimethylaminoisopropanol) in a ratio of 1 to 3. Inosine pranobex has no effect on viral particles itself. Instead, it acts as an immunostimulant, an analog of thymus hormones. It is most commonly used to treat the rare measles complication subacute sclerosing panencephalitis in conjunction with intrathecal interferon therapy.

Global Inosine Pranobex key players include Newport Pharmaceuticals, Gedeon Richter, etc. Global top two manufacturers hold a share about 50%.

Europe is the largest market, with a share about 55%, followed by North America and Japan, both have a share about 20 percent.

In terms of product, Tablet is the largest segment, with a share about 70%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Antiviral, followed by Immunomodulation, etc.

The global Inosine Pranobex market was valued at US$ 197 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 229 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.2% during 2021-2027.

This report focuses on Inosine Pranobex volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Inosine Pranobex market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Tablet

Syrup

Segment by Application

Immunomodulation

Antiviral

Other

By Company

Newport Pharmaceuticals

Gedeon Richter

Mochida

Sanofi

Andrómaco

Yung Shin

Alfasigma S.p.A.

Polfarmex

Sanfer

Meprofarm

Novell Pharmaceutical

Aflofarm

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Consumption by Region

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)

