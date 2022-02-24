Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Market to Garner USD 7251.2 Million by 2028 at 4.9% CAGR – Premium Report by The Market Reports

Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber, which is abbreviated as IIR, is a synthetic rubber, a copolymer of isobutylene with isoprene. Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber can also be called Butyl Rubber. The primary properties of Isobutylene Isoprene rubber are excellent air-barrier performance, good flex fatigue and vibration damping. From inner tubes to curing bladders, butyl properties are valued across a range of rubber products.

Global Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) key players include ExxonMobil, Lanxess, JSR, etc. Global top three manufacturers hold a share about 75%.

North America is the largest market, with a share over 30%, followed by China and Europe, both have a share over 40 percent.

In terms of product, Halogenated IIR is the largest segment, with a share about 65%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Tires, followed by Medical Stoppers, Protective Clothing, Sporting Equipment, etc.

The global Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) market was valued at US$ 5160 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 7251.2 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2021-2027.

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

