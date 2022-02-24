Joint Pain Hyaluronic Acid Injection Market Outlook and Forecasts from 2022 to 2028
Joint related issues are mostly recorded in geriatric and old aged peoples. Joint pain is caused due to tearing of synovial fluid in the joints due to injury or ageing. The synovial fluid contains hyaluronic acid, which lubricates the gaps present between the joints. Hyaluronic acid plays an important role in reducing joint inflammation and pain caused by injury or tissue degeneration.
This report focuses on Joint Pain Hyaluronic Acid Injection volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Joint Pain Hyaluronic Acid Injection market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
- Knee and Ankle
- Hip Joint
- Shoulder and Elbow
- Facet Joints of The Spine
- Others
Segment by Application
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Retail Pharmacies
- Online Pharmacies
By Company
- Fresenius Medical Care
- Allergan
- Pfizer
- Sanofi
- Anika Therapeutics
- Ferring
- Bioventus
- Flexion Therapeutics
- Zimmer Biomet
- Seikagaku
- Chugai Pharma
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
Consumption by Region
- North America (United States, Canada)
- Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)
- Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)
- Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)
