Lignin Products Market Worth US$ 1758.2 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 8.8% Globally, COVID-19 Impact and Analysis by The Market Reports

Lignin is the most abundant natural raw material available on Earth in terms of solar energy storage. It represents 30 per cent of all the non-fossil organic carbon on Earth. Lignin can be used as a green alternative to many petroleum-derived substances, such as fuels, resins, rubber additives, thermoplastic blends, nutra and pharmaceuticals. It is also known to be the only renewable source for industrial aromatics production. Lignin can be found in other plants, such as cereal straws, bamboo and bagasse, but it is in wood that lignin content is the highest in terms of weight: 20–35 percent in wood compared to 3–25 per cent in other lignin sources.

Typically, kraft and organosolv lignins are two suitable candidates, whereas lignosulfonates will most likely lead to lower-value chemicals, which require more complicated processing.

Europe is the largest producer of Lignin Products, with a share about 40%, followed by Middle East, Africa and China, etc. Borregaard LignoTech was the global largest manufacturer in Lignin Products industry, accounted for more than 40% market share.

The global Lignin Products market was valued at US$ 974.2 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 1758.2 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% during 2021-2027.

Segment by Type

Kraft Lignin

Lignosulphonates

Others

Segment by Application

Construction

Agricultural Industry

Animal Feed

Others

By Company

Borregaard LignoTech

KMT Polymers

Tembec(Rayonier Advanced Materials)

Domtar

Nippon Paper

Domsjo Fabriker

MWV (WestRock)

Weili Group

Wuhan East China Chemical

Shenyang Xingzhenghe Chemical

Xinyi Feihuang Chemical

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Consumption by Region

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)

