Market Dynamics to Support Global Filgrastim Injection Industry to Reach New Levels
Filgrastim Injection is used to decrease the chance of infection in people who have non myeloid cancer (cancer that does not involve the bone marrow) and are receiving chemotherapy medications that may decrease the number of neutrophils (a type of blood cell needed to fight infection). Filgrastim injection is also used to help increase the number of white blood cells, and decrease the length of time with fever in people with acute myeloid leukemia (AML; a type of cancer of the white blood cells) who are receiving treatment with chemotherapy medications. Filgrastim injection is also used in people who are undergoing bone marrow transplants, in people who have severe chronic neutropenia (condition in which there are a low number of neutrophils in the blood), and to prepare the blood for leukapheresis (a treatment in which certain blood cells are removed from the body. Filgrastim injection is also used to increase the chance of survival in people who have been exposed to harmful amounts of radiation, which can cause severe and life-threatening damage to the bone marrow. Filgrastim is in a class of medications called colony-stimulating factors. It works by helping the body make more neutrophils.
This report focuses on Filgrastim Injection volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Filgrastim Injection market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
- 300mcg/mL (vial)
- 480mcg/1.6 mL (vial)
- 300mcg/0.5mL (Prefilled Syringe)
- 480mcg/0.8mL (Prefilled Syringe)
Segment by Application
- Adult Use
- Pediatric Use
- Geriatric Use
By Company
- Accord Healthcare
- Teva Pharmaceuticals
- Pfizer
- Amgen Inc
- Novartis AG
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
Consumption by Region
- North America (United States, Canada)
- Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)
- Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)
- Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)
