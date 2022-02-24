Market Dynamics to Support Global Filgrastim Injection Industry to Reach New Levels

Filgrastim Injection is used to decrease the chance of infection in people who have non myeloid cancer (cancer that does not involve the bone marrow) and are receiving chemotherapy medications that may decrease the number of neutrophils (a type of blood cell needed to fight infection). Filgrastim injection is also used to help increase the number of white blood cells, and decrease the length of time with fever in people with acute myeloid leukemia (AML; a type of cancer of the white blood cells) who are receiving treatment with chemotherapy medications. Filgrastim injection is also used in people who are undergoing bone marrow transplants, in people who have severe chronic neutropenia (condition in which there are a low number of neutrophils in the blood), and to prepare the blood for leukapheresis (a treatment in which certain blood cells are removed from the body. Filgrastim injection is also used to increase the chance of survival in people who have been exposed to harmful amounts of radiation, which can cause severe and life-threatening damage to the bone marrow. Filgrastim is in a class of medications called colony-stimulating factors. It works by helping the body make more neutrophils.

This report focuses on Filgrastim Injection volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Filgrastim Injection market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Request for a free sample or purchase this report at: https://www.themarketreports.com/report/global-filgrastim-injection-market-outlook

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

300mcg/mL (vial)

480mcg/1.6 mL (vial)

300mcg/0.5mL (Prefilled Syringe)

480mcg/0.8mL (Prefilled Syringe)

Segment by Application

Adult Use

Pediatric Use

Geriatric Use

By Company

Accord Healthcare

Teva Pharmaceuticals

Pfizer

Amgen Inc

Novartis AG

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Consumption by Region

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)

Contact Details:

Mr. Shirish Gupta

Sales Manager

The Market Reports | Industry and Market Reports at its Best

Call: +1-631-407-1315 / +91-750-729-1479

Email: sales@themarketreports.com