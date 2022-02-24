Market Dynamics to Support Global Sodium Fluorosilicate Industry to Reach USD 148.9 Mn by 2028

Sodium fluorosilicate appears as white crystal, crystalline powder or colorless hexagonal crystals. It is odorless and tasteless. Its relative density is 2.68; it has moisture absorption capability. It can be dissolved in a solvent such as ethyl ether but insoluble in alcohol. The solubility in acid is greater than that in water. It can be decomposed in alkaline solution, generating sodium fluoride and silica. After searing (300 ℃), it is decomposed into sodium fluoride and silicon tetrafluoride. It is poisonous.

Global Sodium Fluorosilicate key players include Kailin, Fluorine Industry Environmental, KC Industries, etc. Global top three manufacturers hold a share about 30%.

China is the largest market, with a share about 75%, followed by Europe and USA, both have a share about 20 percent.

In terms of product, 97%-99% Purity is the largest segment, with a share over 50%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Enamel Industry, followed by Glass Industry, Cement Additives, Refractory Material, Fluoride Chemical, Water Treatment, etc.

The global Sodium Fluorosilicate market was valued at US$ 113 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 148.9 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2021-2027.

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Request for a free sample or purchase this report at: https://www.themarketreports.com/report/global-sodium-fluorosilicate-market-outlook

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

97%-99% Purity

≥99% Purity

Others Purity

Segment by Application

Enamel Industry

Glass Industry

Cement Additives

Refractory Material

Fluoride Chemical

Others

By Company

KC Industries

Prayon SA

Derivados delFlúor（DDF）

Kailin

Fluorine Industry Environmental

DFD Chemical

Yunnan Yuntianhua

Sinochem Yunlong

Xinfudi Keji

Hubei Yihua Chemical

Heqi

HML

Fengyuan Group

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Consumption by Region

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)

Contact Details:

Mr. Shirish Gupta

Sales Manager

The Market Reports | Industry and Market Reports at its Best

Call: +1-631-407-1315 / +91-750-729-1479

Email: sales@themarketreports.com